What's So Funny, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel? 

Jonathan Borge
Jul 11, 2018 @ 11:30 am

Ladies and gentlemen, introducing the many faces of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake.

We know you love this happily married duo, and we get it. Biel is 7th Heaven royalty and Timberlake still maintains that 2000s boy band swag. Together, they’re pretty damn cute.

But did you also know that these two were also born with faces just asking to be made into memes? 

On Tuesday, Biel and Timberlake headed to England to watch Serena Williams play in her latest match at Wimbledon and boy, did they have a field day. Look, we’ve kept a close eye on the guests at this tournament and so far, nothing too exciting has happened off the field—until we noticed these two were deeply invested in the game and dramatically animated.

What would they have been thinking? Ahead, our best guesses.

Jessica: “So I Hear Hailey’s Deal Breaker Is Bieber’s Mustache”

Karwai Tang

Justin: “Wait, Is This… a Plastic Straw?!”

Karwai Tang

Scoreboard: “Sex Parties Are Making a Comeback—Especially in Hollywood”

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Jessica: “Honey, You’ve Gotta Tone Down That BDE Today”

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Justin: “Is Now My Chance to Try That ‘Barbie Feet’ Thing?”

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Jessica: "We Need to Talk About Melania Trump's $795 Shoes"

Karwai Tang

Together: “At Least We’re Getting Out of Here Before Donald Arrives

Karwai Tang

