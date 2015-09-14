Jessica Biel, Jennifer Garner, and More Stars Come Together to Celebrate Education 

Not even 100 degree temps could keep stars like Halle Berry, Jennifer Garner (above, right) and Gwyneth Paltrow from celebrating teachers and innovative education at the Entertainment Industry Foundation’s Think It Up Initiative Telecast Friday evening.

While the star-studded trio skipped the red carpet, Big Sean, who performed “One Man Can Change the World” on the telecast, somehow managed not to break a sweat when he made his way down the carpet in a bomber jacket and jeans. Will.I.Am (below) also managed to look cool as he chatted with reporters before the show in a custom all-black outfit, complete with a top hat and a blazer.

Image Group LA/ABC via Getty Images

“This is stuff I had made for me and designed,” he told us at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. “It’s light. Yeah, it’s hot, but I’ll be hot in anything. So, I’m not even thinking that it’s hot.”

His outfit aside, Will.i.am was more than happy to support the event in any weather, saying, “I’ve worked with EIF for a while, and I love the concept of allowing kids to think up things alongside their teachers and people investing in them.”

Once the red carpet wrapped up, Justin Bieber (below) kicked off the telecast, performing “What Do You Mean?” in a white sweat suit. While he kept his emotions to himself this go round, fans couldn’t contain themselves and let out piercing screams when he ran through the audience and touched their hands.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Jessica Biel (at top, left), also helped get the show started, appearing on a raised platform in the middle of the audience. “This is about giving students and teachers across America the tools they need to turn their biggest dreams into reality and change the way they learn every day,” she said, rocking a ‘Think It Up’ tank top, high waist bellbottom jeans and stacked stilettos.

Jeremy Renner, Kristen Bell and Jason Bateman also hit the stage to keep the excitement going about the initiative, and Kacey Musgraves was there too, getting the crowd pumped up with her performance of “This Town.”

