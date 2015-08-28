Jessica Biel Makes Her First Public Appearance Just Four Months After Giving Birth

It’s been four months since Jessica Biel gave birth to her and Justin Timberlake’s son Silas, but the stresses that come with motherhood haven’t changed the beauty’s svelte look. Yesterday in Santa Monica, Calif., the actress debuted her post-baby shine and let’s just say the actress was nothing but joyous. For her first red carpet appearance since giving birth, Biel elegantly sported a black lace embroidered Self-Portrait top with matching cobalt blue wide legged pants, glistening Vhernier jewels, cream pointed-toe pumps, and a newly minted grey Bare bag.

Although her outfit was decidedly chic, her miniature handbag drew the most attention, which was wonder considering the beauty had a moment away from looking after Silas to celebrate the launch of Bare’s new fall handbag line. The collection comes from the fashion brand she co-founded with her brother, Justin Biel. He told InStyle he was excited that “everyone’s here” and enjoyed the event with guests like his sister’s former 7th Heaven co-star Beverley Mitchell.

Jessica also touched on her newfound motherhood at the event. Her favorite thing about the role? “Probably the moment he wakes up from a nap,” she told E! News. “Just a gummy mouth, no teeth, just a big smile, happy that you’re alive and you’re just looking at him. That’s probably the most magical.”

Courtesy

—With reporting by Brianna King

