Jessica Biel Fell Asleep on Her Date Night with Justin Timberlake — and He Recorded It

Justin Timberlake turns 38 today (HBD, JT!) and no one’s more enthusiastic about the celebrations than Jessica Biel — well, when she’s awake, that is …

The singer and his actress wife went out a night ahead of his actual big day because, in a very “stars, they’re just like us!” turn of events, he has to work on his birthday. I’d feel sorry for him, but he’s worth $230 million and he will forever play a role in Britney Spears’s narrative, so my sympathy is running a lil’ thin.

Testament to the fact that he and Jess are raising a 3-year-old, the Sinner star couldn’t quite keep her eyes open in the car on the way over. Timberlake, the consummate joker, began loudly singing the birthday song to awaken his wife of six years. Disproving my theory that stars have any commonalities with us normals, Biel awoke with a laugh, and not the “hey, put that camera away!” Timberlake would have most definitely gotten from me. “I’m just preparing for our big night out,” she assured Justin.

Ugh, even when tired and slightly passive aggressive, respectively, Jessica and Justin are the cutest couple around.