Jessica Biel Is About to Pop! See Her Black-on-Black Maternity Look

Jessica Biel is definitely one cool mother-to-be. During an outing in Los Angeles this week the star showed off her laid-back chic maternity style, and from the looks of it looks she's rapidly approaching her due date.

While hitting up the grocery store, a glowing Biel kept it casual in head-to-toe black—except for a plaid Rails shirt tied around her waist—and wore a Michael Stars leather jacket, black leggings, embellished chain sandals, and sleek Robert Marc sunnies. One thing's certain: we're counting down the days until the arrival of baby Biel-Timberlake.

GUTS RAAK/AKM-GSI

