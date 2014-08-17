Jessica Alba's Sweater Is All Sorts of Cool (and It's On Sale)

Jessica Alba is something of a style chameleon. Unlike the stars who embody a particular aesthetic, whether that's bohemian chic or retro-prep, Alba's sartorial M.O. is as diverse as they come. From effortless elegance in a blouse and ivory wide-leg trousers to sexy glam in corseted bustiers, the brunette beauty sure knows how to keep us on our toes.

Her most recent look is no exception. She hit the NYC streets in an ensemble that happily married sport and edge, while finishing with a dash of sophistication. For a foundation, she started with a white tank and black leather joggers (Pam & Gela, $770; revolveclothing.com), but it was her sweater that tied it all together.

The relaxed open-knit topper from Heartloom added just the right kind of punctuation, thanks to its texture and cool cut-outs. Double bonus: it's on sale for $82, down from $117, at heartloom.com. Wear it with skinnies and sneaks, or take Alba's cue and elevate it with tough leather and dressy accessories, like a graphic clutch, an assortment of bracelets (on both wrists, including a rose gold Phyllis + Rosie cuff), and black pumps.

