Jessica Alba's Honest Company Products Have Arrived at Target

Jessica Alba is quite the inspiration—the busy mother of two, actress, philanthropist, and co-founder of The Honest Company is now bringing her non-toxic and eco-friendly collection to Target due to the high demand from her fans.

“We really want to be a brand that is available to anyone, anywhere. Target particularly was a callout from our customers asking us, ‘If you can be anywhere can you please be at Target?’ and so we listened to them. We want to be everywhere that our customers want us to be, and they want us to be here … they want us to be online," Alba tells InStyle exclusively.

The plant-based and hypoallergenic products range from custom-designed diapers to skin care, and there’s even a beautiful array of yummy smelling cleaning supplies. “Our cute seasonal designs are the best out there, and moms love it," the actress says. "You change how many diapers a day? Seven to ten? If you can make more of that moment, and at least have it be fun and exciting, why not? That’s why I really wanted the design to be incorporated into the diapers."

So where exactly does Alba get her design ideas from? “I see a lot of design in different things that inspire me as I travel. I was just in Turkey and so I was taking lots of pictures of different textiles and carpets, and the colors of certain things there that are so beautiful—the mosques. I want to incorporate that into some type of design for us. Our initial designs were inspired a lot by France when I was traveling there. Certainly the Alexander McQueen-inspired ones with the skulls.”

Alba’s daughters Honor Marie and Haven Garner are also huge fans of the kid-friendly line. “They love the lip balm because it’s their version of lipstick and they like the hand sanitizing spray. I think that gets the most used throughout the day. Sometimes they hand sanitize each other, and then I have to take it away,” she says.

Molly Sims also came out to support her good friend at the launch. “I think Jessica puts a great, simple, feminine, fun touch on it. You feel good about using it. I think what she and Christopher [Gavigan] just created such a beautiful line, and it works. I love it. I use the hand sanitizer, the soap, dishwashing detergent, the laundry detergent," she says. "It's really good stuff. I'm so proud of her.”

Aside from making great eco items, The Honest Company has donated more than 544,000 individual products to families in need. “I feel like this is really what my purpose is, to create a safer and healthier environment, more sustainable future for children, and for people,” Alba says. For all the moms (and friends of mommies) that may be too busy to drive to your nearest Target store to pick up the collection ($5 to $125), visit target.com to purchase online now. How easy is that? Honestly!

