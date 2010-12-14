Jessica Alba's Hairstylist Dishes on Her New Modern Bob

Jessica Alba's new haircut (photo at right) may look like a simple trim, but according to her hairstylist Renato Campora, the cut is actually very deliberate and incredibly precise. "I wanted to give her a modern take on the bob," Campora told us. "The hair was meant to fall under her chin but above her shoulders. That is the perfect length to frame her face and still allow us to do updos if we want." Campora first cut the star's hair over the weekend, but in preparation for her appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show to promote Little Fockers yesterday, he decided to take it just a touch shorter. "Jessica trusts me, so she let me do it," the Frederic Fekkai stylist said. "This is a new direction for her and she's incredibly pleased with the cut." (Indeed! Alba posted a picture on her Twitter yesterday afternoon with the message: "New haircut tweeples -thx @renatocampora.") What do you think of the star's swingy bob? Tell us in the comments below.

MORE:Try on Jessica Alba's best hairstyles with our Hollywood Makeover Tool!