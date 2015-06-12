Want to Glow Like Jessica Alba? Here’s the One Self-Tanner You Need

If anyone knows how to achieve a gorgeous tan, it’s Jessica Alba. The star's skin is always bronzed to perfection, whether she’s hitting the red carpet or relaxing in a bikini. While we can’t say it’s fair that she gets to look this good on a regular basis, we did find something to help keep our envy at bay: Infinity Sun's Glow on the Go ($40; infinitysun.com), Alba’s favorite self-tanner.

Of course, being the eco-conscious role model that she is, the bronzing spray is made of all-natural ingredients that are gentle on the skin and safe for the environment. The anti-aging formula includes a blend of essential oils, antioxidants, and botanicals for a super soft touch and a radiant, sun-kissed effect—minus the harmful UV rays.

Aside from creating a believable glow that lasts for up to a week, the product is easy to apply and works well on all skin tones.

Courtesy

