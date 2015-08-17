Jessica Alba Zip-Lines with Her Kids in Mexico, Plus More of the Best Weekend Instagrams

Instagram/jessicaalba
Kelsey Glein
Aug 17, 2015 @ 11:00 am

There have been an endless amount of warm weather snaps from the stars on Instagram lately, and this weekend was no exception. From the 2015 Teen Choice Awards to a stream of fun outdoor activities, the stars spent the weekend celebrating in style. Jessica Alba continued her family vacation in Mexico, where she shared an adorable 'gram before zip-lining with her daughters, Honor, 7, and Haven, 4, and captioned it: "The family that zip-lines together sticks together #vacationlife #mexico." But they weren't the only ones who spent their Saturday and Sunday enjoying the last weeks of summer. Keep reading to see the best celebrity Instagrams from the weekend.

Victoria Beckham:

Happy Sunday! Hanging out in the sunshine with my best friend x 😎🇬🇧🇺🇸 vb

A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

Gigi Hadid:

Happy Birthday to yoouuuu ❤️🎈

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Diane Kruger:

You comin'? #catladyproblems

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on

Michelle Monaghan:

FORE!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🙀🙀🙀🙀🙀

A photo posted by Michelle Monaghan (@realmonaghan) on

Olivia Munn:

I may be short, but I got those tall fools on lock now

A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

Taylor Swift:

Lucy Hale:

Thanks for the blue eyezzzz @kdeenihan and the pony @kristin_ess ...

A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

Nick Jonas:

Jessica Alba:

The family that zip-lines together sticks together 👨‍👩‍👧‍👧👊🏽🇲🇽 #vacationlife #mexico

A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Lea Michele:

My girls! #ScreamQueens @emmaroberts @KekePalmer #teenchoice2015 💋💋💋

A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on

Kerry Washington:

RT to wish @jscandalp a VERY happy birthday!!!!!! #FrenemiesForLife #CyrusCelebration

A photo posted by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on

Chloë Grace Moretz:

🐬🐳

A photo posted by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on

Bella Thorne:

Wizards reunion! #TCA2015

A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

RELATED: 15 Models You Need to Follow on Instagram

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!