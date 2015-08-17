Jessica Alba Zip-Lines with Her Kids in Mexico, Plus More of the Best Weekend Instagrams

There have been an endless amount of warm weather snaps from the stars on Instagram lately, and this weekend was no exception. From the 2015 Teen Choice Awards to a stream of fun outdoor activities, the stars spent the weekend celebrating in style. Jessica Alba continued her family vacation in Mexico, where she shared an adorable 'gram before zip-lining with her daughters, Honor, 7, and Haven, 4, and captioned it: "The family that zip-lines together sticks together #vacationlife #mexico." But they weren't the only ones who spent their Saturday and Sunday enjoying the last weeks of summer. Keep reading to see the best celebrity Instagrams from the weekend.
Victoria Beckham:
Gigi Hadid:
Diane Kruger:
Michelle Monaghan:
Olivia Munn:
Taylor Swift:
Lucy Hale:
Nick Jonas:
Jessica Alba:
Lea Michele:
Kerry Washington:
Chloë Grace Moretz:
Bella Thorne: