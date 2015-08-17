Jessica Alba Zip-Lines with Her Kids in Mexico, Plus More of the Best Weekend Instagrams

There have been an endless amount of warm weather snaps from the stars on Instagram lately, and this weekend was no exception. From the 2015 Teen Choice Awards to a stream of fun outdoor activities, the stars spent the weekend celebrating in style. Jessica Alba continued her family vacation in Mexico, where she shared an adorable 'gram before zip-lining with her daughters, Honor, 7, and Haven, 4, and captioned it: "The family that zip-lines together sticks together #vacationlife #mexico." But they weren't the only ones who spent their Saturday and Sunday enjoying the last weeks of summer. Keep reading to see the best celebrity Instagrams from the weekend.

Victoria Beckham:

Happy Sunday! Hanging out in the sunshine with my best friend x 😎🇬🇧🇺🇸 vb A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Aug 16, 2015 at 2:06pm PDT

Gigi Hadid:

Happy Birthday to yoouuuu ❤️🎈 A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Aug 15, 2015 at 12:10am PDT

Diane Kruger:

You comin'? #catladyproblems A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on Aug 14, 2015 at 10:09pm PDT

Michelle Monaghan:

FORE!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🙀🙀🙀🙀🙀 A photo posted by Michelle Monaghan (@realmonaghan) on Aug 14, 2015 at 6:30pm PDT

Olivia Munn:

I may be short, but I got those tall fools on lock now A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Aug 14, 2015 at 1:59pm PDT

Taylor Swift:

Sound check with @fifthharmony right after they taught me their choreo and before they lent me one of their outfits so we could all be twinzies. A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 15, 2015 at 2:38am PDT

Lucy Hale:

Thanks for the blue eyezzzz @kdeenihan and the pony @kristin_ess ... A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Aug 16, 2015 at 3:06pm PDT

Nick Jonas:

50,000 strong on the beach in Atlantic City today what an incredible show love you Jerzy you'll always be home! Thank you Maroon 5 for having me A photo posted by @nickjonas on Aug 16, 2015 at 6:43pm PDT

Jessica Alba:

The family that zip-lines together sticks together 👨‍👩‍👧‍👧👊🏽🇲🇽 #vacationlife #mexico A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Aug 15, 2015 at 11:15am PDT

Lea Michele:

My girls! #ScreamQueens @emmaroberts @KekePalmer #teenchoice2015 💋💋💋 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Aug 16, 2015 at 9:25pm PDT

Kerry Washington:

RT to wish @jscandalp a VERY happy birthday!!!!!! #FrenemiesForLife #CyrusCelebration A photo posted by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Aug 16, 2015 at 12:01pm PDT

Chloë Grace Moretz:

🐬🐳 A photo posted by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Aug 15, 2015 at 11:44pm PDT

Bella Thorne:

Wizards reunion! #TCA2015 A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Aug 16, 2015 at 10:46pm PDT

