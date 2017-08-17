Jessica Alba's $130 Yellow Duster for Date Night Is a Maternity Style Win

Jessica Alba ups the ante on her maternity style with a special date night edition.

The stunning mom-to-be, who has gifted us one chic street style look after another, since announcing her pregnancy last month, took her budding baby bump for a turn on the town on Wednesday evening, as she headed out with husband, Cash Warren.

Sporting a tell-tale expectant mom glow, the beaming actress left her daughters, Honor, 9, and Haven, 6, at home to go see Broadway sensation Hamilton in Los Angeles. And while a sheath LBD proved to be a classic choice for the theater outing, the 36-year-old gave a nod to her love of color by jazzing up her ensemble with a bright yellow Topshop duster coat, embellished with printed flowers.

The star further elevated her Broadway-ready ensemble with a mix of bold accessories, including intricate gold-and-turquoise chandelier earrings, black platform pumps, and a small quilted bag.

The Honest Company entrepreneur topped off her date night look with a sleek blowout and a swipe of fuchsia lipstick that drew attention to her flawless glow.

Just another maternity style win for this star!