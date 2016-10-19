Jessica Alba Wore Her Pajamas to the Airport and Still Looked Chic

All hail Jessica Alba, the queen of airport style. The 35-year-old Honest Company founder took a red-eye flight into LAX on Wednesday morning and demoed how to dress up a pajama outfit to look chic but stay comfortable on a grueling early-morning flight.

The mom-of-two elevated a two-piece set of black silky pajamas with a small red and green print by topping it with a long black trench coat, platform shoes, and a quilted red Chanel cross-body bag. Alba looked fresh-faced, letting her straight brown hair down and dabbing on a hint of gloss and shimmer.

For all of us who have ever wanted to throw on old sweats for a day of travel, this actress is showing us how to have your cake and eat it, too—as in, she still looks incredible in her pajamas.

To shop the star-approved trend, pick a silky pair of pajamas in a dark color like this navy printed top ($50; topshop.com) and bottoms ($50; topshop.com). Paired with elegant details, it can take you from the bedroom to the (airport) runway.

Boudoir attire has never looked so chic.