Jessica Alba Explains Why She Looked So Incredibly Perky This Morning at New York Fashion Week

Tory Burch has one of the earlier shows at New York Fashion Week, which can, at times, prove to be a challenge, especially when collections end late the night before. But the 9 a.m. call time didn't seem to have an effect on Jessica Alba this morning, who was snapped sitting pretty and looking completely radiant (and enviably perky) in the front row next to Maggie Q and Liu Wen.

"Bright and early," Alba commented. "Are you awake yet?"

Not really, I replied truthfully. I need coffee, stat.

"Me too—I'm thinking about my next coffee that I'm going to have," Alba said with a laugh, naming concealer, Honest Magic Balm, and hand sanitizer as her other fashion week essentials. "My favorite place is this Venezuelan coffee shop—Frog's Crown on Spring Street—that has homemade coconut milk lattes. I was drinking it on the way here, and I'm going to have another. I'm pounding two a day."

Well, it seems to be working. Outfitted in a floral-print Tory Burch design with bejweled straps, Alba went on to talk about why she loves the designer. "I think she's really inspiring as an entrepreneur, and I love that she pays it forward to other female entrepreneurs," Alba said. "She makes clothes that make people feel chic and pulled together, but still flattering and gorgeous."

And there was more of that in Burch's spring/summer 2016 collection, which featured notable contrasts between natural fabrics and iridescence, bright saturated hues and neutral cottons, simple silhouettes with exquisite embroidery. Love!

