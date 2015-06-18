Jessica Alba's Honest Company Is Launching a Beauty Line

Even though Jessica Alba just last month landed on Forbes' list of America's Richest Self-Made Women (not to mention made the cover of the magazine) and saw her company, The Honest Company, get valued at $1 billion, she isn't slowing down anytime soon. In fact, she is working harder than ever. Alba just announced via social media that The Honest Company will be rolling out its first beauty line this fall.

We don't have too many details besides the gorgeous ad featuring a diverse group of models, including the 34-year-old Alba, but we do know the products will follow suit and be eco-friendly, beautifully designed, and irresistible.

Starting less than three years ago, The Honest Company is predicted to make as much as $250 million in revenue this year, according to Forbes. After launching with just a line of playfully designed diapers, it has expanded into cleaning products, bath and body care, vitamins, and most recently, bags. Alba co-founded the company with fellow parent Christopher Gavigan. (Alba is mom to daughters Honor, 7, and Haven, 3.)

"If we really want to make a difference in the world and people's health, it's billions and billions of dollars, not just one," Alba told Forbes.

