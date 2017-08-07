Jessica Alba's Dog Bowie Dies a Week After Her Pug Sid Passes Away

Sad news: Jessica Alba's beloved dog Bowie passed away over the weekend. Her death came just a week and a half after Alba's pug Sid died at age 16.

Alba announced Bowie's death in an Instagram post early Monday morning with a mix of photos of herself and her family with their beloved dog.

"Came home to a dog-less home—our sweet girl Bowie is now resting in peace with her sister Sidders. it's been a rough two weeks," Alba wrote on Instagram.

"Will cherish our last night cuddling forever. Bowmeister was the sweetest love bug," she continued. "RIP Bowie." Click through Alba's Instagram tribute here:

Gwyneth Paltrow commented on the post: "No! This is so sad. Sending you all love," she wrote. Aaron Paul also offered his condolences: "Lots of love."

Losing one pet is heartbreaking enough, but two is even more difficult. Our thoughts are with Alba and her family during this tough time.