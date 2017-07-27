Jessica Alba Says Goodbye to Her "Best Friend" with a Heartfelt Photo Tribute

Sad news: Jessica Alba’s beloved pug, Sid, passed away on Thursday morning. The pup's been by the actress’s side for the past 15 years, and even starred alongside her in Honey back in 2003.

Mychal Watts/WireImage

“Our sweet Sid passed this morning ,” Alba wrote on Thursday alongside a beautiful gallery of photos featuring Alba, her beloved dog, and her youngest daughter Haven.

“She lived a long life, eating everything she could sniff out, she was my OG Rolldog, made her feature film debut in Honey. She was @Cash_warren first dog. Endured millions of snuggles from Havie pie and @shanidarden. She was the best friend a girl could ask for," she continued. "We went through so much together my Sid. RIP .” Click through her photos here:

It’s not easy losing a longtime pet who doubles as your best friend, especially when your children have bonded with them. Our thoughts are with you and your family, Jess.