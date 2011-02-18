Jessica Alba Is Pregnant, Marc Jacobs' $1 Million Show and More!

1. Jessica Alba announced on Facebook that she's pregnant with her second child. Congrats! [HuffPo]

2. Marc Jacobs's 10-minute fashion show cost at least $1 million. That's over $1,500 a second! [NY Times]

3. Blake Lively will play a mother to Chloe Moretz in the upcoming movie Hick. [Hollywood]

4. Jeremy Scott teamed up with Swatch to create three playful watches. [Refinery 29]

5. H&M will launch its fourth Fashion Against AIDS collection this April. [Racked]

6. Diane Von Furstenberg is launching a new vintage-inspired line with classic prints and styles. [The Cut]