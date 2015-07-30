Jessica Alba Talks Feeling "Confused" as a Parent, Offers Advice to New Moms

It's easy to look at Jessica Alba and think she's a symbol of confidence. She has a successful acting career; launched her own business that is worth $1 billion; and, well, there's no denying the girl is gorgeous. But there is one area of her life where Alba recently admitted she wasn't always the most confident: parenting.

"I know as a mom—and as a new parent—I felt confused," the 34-year-old tells Yahoo! Parenting. "And I felt judged. ... Doesn't it feel like the mean girl thing from high school sort of just transforms into adulthood through motherhood? I think it has to do with hormones."

Alba, of course, found her footing, and is raising two beautiful daughters, Honor, 7, and Haven, 3, with husband Cash Warren (pictured above). Still, she expects to experience that confidence crash all over again. "Body image and fitting in happens when you're a teenager no matter where you live, and that's something I'm really not looking forward to," she shares. "I'm terrified of the teen years!" (Ed. note: Having been teen girls, we can't say we blame her.)

Scared or not, she had this advice for new moms: "I think the biggest thing is that what works for you, or what works for your friend, isn't going to work for everyone," she says. "There is no right or wrong. I have two very different girls. And the way that I parent one is different than the way that I parent the other. ... And I think we as women—and as moms—we need to show younger girls that we support each other no matter what."

