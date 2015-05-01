Jessica Alba Nails the Windowpane Print—Here's How You Can Too

Elegant hostess Jessica Alba greeted guests at the Tiny Prints and Mother2Baby Mother's Day party in Los Angeles yesterday in a full-skirted dress by Wes Gordon that was stamped with a chic windowpane print. Windowpane, you ask? The grid-like pattern is a bit of a hybrid: both a streamlined take on classic plaid and a grown up, more refined version of gingham—which just so happens to be one of the season's sweetest trends.

Alba's spring-ready ensemble is sophisticated, yes, but its charm is found in the playful vibe the print brings to the table (and no, not a picnic table). We recreated Alba's look and took a more traditional route, crafting an ensemble with a figure-flattering silhouette, darker tones, and wear-everywhere accessories. Read on to shop the look and more of the chicest windowpane print finds—but first, here are a few key tips to wearing windowpane.

1. Don't go head-to-toe with this print. Choose either a skirt or top and pair it with a solid; if you're wearing a dress, neutral accessories are a must.

2. Choose a silhouette that will show off your frame. Anything boxy or stiff will create checkerboard vibes!

3. Fit is key. You don't want to wear anything too tight as you want to keep the lines straight! Find a shape that lets the eye flow from top to bottom.

Inspired by Jessica Alba

AX Paris dress, $48; axparis.com. Gorjana necklace, $70; shopbop.com. BaubleBar skinny ring set, $24; baublebar.com. BaubleBar ring set, $28; baublebar.com. Tory Burch sandals, $325; toryburch.com.

More Chic Windowpane Print Finds

1. Tibi, $265; modaoperandi.com.

2. Bionda Castana, $760; shopbop.com.

3. Clare V., $199; clarev.com.

4. Kate Spade New York, $198; shopbop.com.

5. Topshop, $105; topshop.com.

6. Zara, $60; zara.com.

7. Ally Fashion, $36; allyfashion.com.

8. Vince, $395; farfetch.com.

