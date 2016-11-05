Jessica Alba Gives Touching Instagram Shout-Out to Her "Strong" Mom

It's no secret that Jessica Alba is an all-star mom to her two daughters, 8-year-old Honor Marie and 5-year-old Haven Garner, and the star isn't shy about giving credit where credit is due—to her own mama, Cathy Alba.

In celebration of LinkedIn’s Bring in Your Parents Day, the actress and Honest Company co-founder took the opportunity to give her mother a touching shout-out on social media.

"Love that I get to work with my mama everyday at @Honest! She has been my greatest example of a strong woman. Today is @LinkedIn's Bring In Your Parents Day. Don't forget to say thanks for everything they've taught you along the way. #BIYP," she captioned a photo of her and her mother at an Honest Beauty event. In the snap, Jessica dons a cool black-and-white plaid shirt and dark denim jeans, while her mom opts for a bird print shirt, white leather belt, and chic black trousers.

But this isn't the first time brunette beauty has brought her mom along to a work event. Last week, the gorgeous duo attended the 2016 American Made Summit in New York City together, where they rocked stylish outfits and met up with Martha Stewart.

The apple definitely doesn't fall far from the tree in this family.