Jessica Alba Heats Up Mexico in an Itty-Bitty Bikini

Jessica Alba might helm a billion dollar business, but the hardworking star knows the importance of maintaining balance. The Honest Company founder took a little break from her duties, and was spotted getting some much deserved rest and relaxation on the sandy shores of Cancún, Mexico with her husband and kids nearby. The happy family seemed to be really enjoying their time on vacation, and were even spotted getting ready to zip-line. But it was Alba's swimsuit style that really caught our eye.

The actress turned business woman soaked up the sun in a white triangle bikini top (Marysia, $137; shopbop.com) paired with a matching bottom (Marysia, $137; shopbop.com). The swimsuit, which features a textured basket weave fabric and adorable scallop edges, has become a celebrity favorite this summer. Alba added oversized shades to glam up her beach-ready style, proving yet again that she is one smoking-hot momma.

