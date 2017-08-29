Jessica Alba Ups Her Maternity Style Game in $115 Boho Maxidress

Jessica Alba is keeping it breezy.

On Sunday, the 36-year-old mother of two (who's expecting a third), headed to L.A.’s Flower District in a comfortable, loose-fitting maxidress that proves she knows what she’s doing when it comes to maternity fashion. For her outing, Alba turned to espadrille-like wedges, a mid-sleeve cover-up, and accessories perfect for the weekend: an oversize hat here, a brown leather cross-body there.

It’s her dress, however, that we want to cop, ASAP. The off-white Seraphine Maternity paisley-print piece ($115; seraphine.com) is not only affordable, but it’s literally designed for expectant mothers. Of course, the actress and entrepreneur wore it with ease, making it look like a million bucks.

In mid-July, the star took to Instagram to make the big pregnancy announcement, sharing a Boomerang of herself and her daughters, Honor and Haven.

@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

Since then, she’s stepped out solo and with husband Cash Warren in statement-making looks that not only turn heads, but also appear to be super comfortable.

Don’t think her third baby is her only priority, though. Alba is of course busy with The Honest Co., the company she founded, which most recently launched diapers you’d likely want to ‘gram.

Clearly, she has this baby thing on lock.