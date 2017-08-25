Jessica Alba Scores Another Maternity Style Win with Her Most Low-Key Look Yet 

Vasquez-Max Lopes/BACKGRID USA
Jennifer Davis
Aug 25, 2017 @ 4:45 pm
When it comes to maternity style, Jessica Alba is a pro. Already a mom to two daughters, Honor, 9, and Haven, 6, The Honest Company co-founder knows a thing or two on how to dress a growing baby bump, and her latest low-key ensemble proves it. 

Alba stepped out on Friday wearing a casual yet chic look. The actress-turned-entrepreneur wore a simple black shift that hit just below her knees. She topped off the dress with a jacket in a camo print, which did a very good job camouflaging her bump, if we do say so ourselves. The mom-to-be finished off the look with white slip-on sneakers, glasses, and not one but two bags: an Anya Hindmarch Ebury Shopper ($1,095; net-a-porter.com) and a cross-body bag (shop a similar style here). When you're a mom on the go, one bag just won't suffice, right? 

Since announcing her pregnancy, Alba has already been spotted in a variety of on-point maternity ensembles. So far she's looked great in a slew of looks, including a jumpsuit, a maxi dress, and a shoulder-baring look, and with several months to go before she's due, we expect we'll see a lot more amazing maternity style from Alba. 

