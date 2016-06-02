Jessica Alba Loves Kicking Butt—Watch Why

Jessica Alba, InStyle's July cover girl, is many things: An actress (her newest film, Mechanic: Resurrection, is in theaters next month), a businesswoman (she co-founded The Honest Company in 2011, and it's been growing ever since), and a mom (to daughters Honor, 7, and Haven, 4, with husband Cash Warren). And inside the new issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download June 10, the multi-talented beauty is opening up about all three.

"My new film, co-starring Jason Statham," she says with playful emphasis in the behind-the-scenes video above, "was really fun. I really love his movies, and I'm that girl that likes to watch the girls kicking butt in action movies, so it was nice to able to do that." Hey, we're all about females kicking butt.

But that's not the only thing the mother of two loves. This is Alba's third InStyle cover, this one shot at the Four Seasons Lanai in Hawaii, and for good reason: She's a big fan of the magazine. "What I love about InStyle is it really takes that runway and makes it real way. And it takes fashion and makes it applicable to people's lives."

RELATED: Jessica Alba Shares Her "Life Crisis" Over Her Sex Symbol Status Inside the New InStyle

To hear more from Alba, including her favorite looks from her cover shoot in Hawaii, watch the video above, and to read the full feature, pick up the July issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download Friday, June 10.