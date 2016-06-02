Jessica Alba Loves Kicking Butt—Watch Why

Rita Kokshanian
Jun 01, 2016 @ 8:00 pm

Jessica AlbaInStyle's July cover girl, is many things: An actress (her newest film, Mechanic: Resurrection, is in theaters next month), a businesswoman (she co-founded The Honest Company in 2011, and it's been growing ever since), and a mom (to daughters Honor, 7, and Haven, 4, with husband Cash Warren). And inside the new issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download June 10, the multi-talented beauty is opening up about all three. 

"My new film, co-starring Jason Statham," she says with playful emphasis in the behind-the-scenes video above, "was really fun. I really love his movies, and I'm that girl that likes to watch the girls kicking butt in action movies, so it was nice to able to do that." Hey, we're all about females kicking butt. 

But that's not the only thing the mother of two loves. This is Alba's third InStyle cover, this one shot at the Four Seasons Lanai in Hawaii, and for good reason: She's a big fan of the magazine. "What I love about InStyle is it really takes that runway and makes it real way. And it takes fashion and makes it applicable to people's lives." 

To hear more from Alba, including her favorite looks from her cover shoot in Hawaii, watch the video above, and to read the full feature, pick up the July issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download Friday, June 10

[MUSIC] Some of my favorite looks from today's shoot would have to be, gosh, I feel like the whole story, the whole fashion story is really beautiful. I love how clothes really compliment. The environment here. The environment is so beautiful, and to find fashion that really enhances the environment is special. I think everything is gorgeous. The one pieces are all really beautiful. The dresses. Lots of really rich jewel tones. What I love about In Style, is it really takes that runway and makes it realway, and it takes fashion and it makes it applicable to people's lives. So if you are a career woman or a stay-at-home mom, if you are in college or if you're retired, There's always something for everyone. And it still gives you a little bit of the fantasy. Which I like. [MUSIC] My new film co-starring Jason Statham was really fun. I really love his movies. And I'm that girl that likes to watch Girls kicking **** in action movies. So it was nice to be able to do that and to hangout in Thailand with Jason and see him kick all the ****, every one of them. All of them, completely. It was cool. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

