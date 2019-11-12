Jessica Alba Just Demonstrated How to Turn a Blunt Lob into a Holiday Hair Look 

Her new cut feels so festive, thanks to an on-trend hair accessory. 

By Erin Lukas
Nov 12, 2019 @ 4:30 pm
Whether it's styled in loose beachy waves or side-parted, bouncy Old Hollywood curls, Jessica Alba's known for her long golden brown hair. But even celebs with signature styles get the itch to experiment with a styles that are a complete 180 from their norm — and Alba is a prime example. 

The actress and Honest Beauty founder recently chopped her hair off into a blunt lob, which she debuted over the weekend at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala. 

Her hairstylist Jesus Guerrero styled the shoulder-skimming cut with a center part and super sleek finish. And the look was topped off with a pearl-studded silver headband that matched her embellished Ralph & Russo gown. 

While Alba's blunt lob is screenshot-worthy, this look is more than inspiration for your next haircut — her on-trend statement hairband is the perfect post-big-chop hairstyle for the upcoming holiday season, too. 

