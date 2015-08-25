Jessica Alba and Kate Hudson Show Their Kids a Great Time at a Taylor Swift Concert

Moms are the best—especially when they take you to a Taylor Swift concert or get you backstage to meet the superstar in person! That's exactly what Jessica Alba and Kate Hudson did with their children Monday night, once again proving that their mom cool factors are off the charts.

Hudson took her two boys, Ryder, 11, and Bingham, 4, to the "Blank Space" singer's concert at the Los Angeles Staples Center and shared a sweet picture of the three of them watching the concert. She wrote in the caption, "TSwift with my boys":

TSwift with my boys 👼👼 ✨ @taylorswift #SuchFun #LovesOfMyLife A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Aug 25, 2015 at 1:05am PDT

But Hudson wasn't the only one getting in on the fun. Alba took her two daughters Honor, 7, and Haven, 4, along with some friends to the same show—and the group got to spend time with Swift herself. Alba posted a fun group selfie and wrote in the caption, "My lil squad w the most beautiful, talented and kindest @taylorswift #momlife #taylorswiftrules":

My lil #squad w the most beautiful, talented and kindest @taylorswift #momlife #taylorswiftrules A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Aug 24, 2015 at 8:27pm PDT

It looks like it was a fun Monday night for everyone, including Swift who is gearing up for the release of her newest video "Wildest Dreams," at the MTV Video Music Awards pre-show this Sunday.

