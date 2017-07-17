Jessica Alba is Pregnant With Baby Number Three! 

And just like that, Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren are about to be "outnumbered." On Monday, The Honest Company mogul took to Instagram to make a major announcement. And, being perfect human Jessica Alba, she did it in the most adorable way possible.

Posing with her two beautiful daughters, Honor, 9, and Haven, 5, Alba wore an off-the-shoulder dress and held a balloon of the number three. And, nope, it wasn't a third birthday party the lot was celebrating.

@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

"[Cash] and I are officially going to be outnumbered," Alba wrote, adding in a hash tag that made us squeal: #babyonboard.

Guys! Can you blame us for being a little giddy? It's been such an exciting day in Hollywood baby news. Two of our faves—Mindy Kaling and Jessica Alba—are reportedly both about to be on (natural) diaper duty. Big congrats to Jessica and Cash!

Now, if you'll excuse us, we're about to noodle names that sound as cool as Honor and Haven. Office pool starts tomorrow.