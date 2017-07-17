Jessica Alba Hits the Beach in a Peach Lace-Up Bikini

Jessica Alba knows how to style beachwear.

The actress spent Saturday soaking up the sun on a beach in Hawaii with her husband Cash Warren, and looked stunning while she doing so.

For her family beach day, she wore a peach-colored bikini held together by white lace-up straps (shop a similar look here).

Pularazzi/Crocky/FlightRisk/BACKGRID

She paired the two-piece swimsuit with a floppy sun hat, tortoiseshell sunglasses, and a pale purple wrap—a fresh way to cover up without sacrificing style (try a similar look here). Leave it to Alba to find the perfect swimsuit/cover-up combo just in time for summer.

Just a couple days earlier, Alba went out on the water for a paddleboarding session while wearing a full-on maxi dress.

Daughters Honor, 9, and Haven, 5, joined their parents for the family trip to Oahu. Alba has been busy promoting her new show Planet of the Apps, so a Hawaiian vacation sounds like the perfect break.