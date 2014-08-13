Jessica Alba Gives Her Vest a Chic, Summery Update

Whether she's hitting the red carpet or hitting the streets, Jessica Alba never misses a sartorial beat, and we're constantly envying the way she updates everyday items and gives them new light. Case in point, her vest. Alba is a huge fan of this versatile piece, wearing it year-round in denim, leather, and every fabric in between. On Monday, the actress gave her black vest a summer refresh by pairing it with a black crop top and lightweight silk trousers. A pair of black combat boots gave the ensemble an edge while her gold hoop earrings and dainty EF Collection necklace added some sparkle. The perfect summer in the city outfit.

Love Abla's style as much as we do? Check out her best looks ever in our gallery! Plus, head over to our SMA hub, where Alba is nominated for the sweetest family award.