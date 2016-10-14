Jessica Alba Gets Real About Breakup Haircuts, Dyeing Her Own Hair, and More in Our Never Have I Ever Beauty Game

It's probably been a minute since your last round of "Never Have I Ever," everyone's favorite tell-all game normally reserved for boozy get-togethers, and gives no choice between truth or dare options. Jessica Alba visited InStyle HQ recently for a beauty-themed spin on the game, and the results as just as hilarious as you'd expect. Although some celebrities make doing your own hair and makeup for the red carpet seem like a breeze, Alba was totally honest (pun intended) about the outcome of her own handiwork.

RELATED: The Beauty Products Jessica Alba Always Has In Her Bag

"Oh yeah, I have for sure done my own hair and makeup for big events," she says. "It's usually when I'm the fail. You know, when they're like fail or not fail? When I do my own hair and makeup, it's like, fail." Hit play on the video above to see what else the star had to say about cutting her brother's hair, catching her daughters in her makeup, and wanting to shave her head at the age of 13.