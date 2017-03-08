Jessica Alba's First Job Sounds Like a Nightmare

Before she was the Honest Company founder and business magnate that is she today, Jessica Alba was one of our favorite actresses. Though we remember her best from her roles on Dark Angel, Sin City, and Fantastic Four, the California-born girl boss did some stints on The Secret World of Alex Mack, Flipper, and Beverly Hills, 90210 in the 90s.

But what did Alba do before she became a star in the acting world? She revealed all to Jimmy Kimmel. "I had a regular job once before The Honest Company," Alba said. "I was 10 and 11 and I dressed up as a clown, holding signs to get people to go and see new condos in Riverside. It was pretty much the only way I could make money because my parents said, 'You're not going to make money doing chores. Doing chores is part of living your life in our house.'"

Alba continued, "The only outside opportunity to make money was my Uncle John. And he said, 'I'll give you $20 for the whole day to bring attention to my new building.' In 110-degree heat in Riverside." Definitely not glamorous and unfortunately, Alba and her brother sometimes got heat exhaustion from doing it.

RELATED: The Best Advice Jessica Alba's Ever Received

The Machete Kills actress described it as "the worst job ever," but Kimmel hilariously characterized it as "the beginning of a TED Talk." We couldn't agree more! We now know where Alba gets her business acumen from—she was unknowingly building it up, even from childhood.