Jessica Alba Tells Us How to Go Green and Stay Glam

Jessica Alba, founder of The Honest Company, knows the value of reducing your carbon footprint in everyday activities. The stylish actress (who stars in the upcoming Entourage movie) and mom to cuties Honor, 7, and Haven, 3, shares her secrets to making your beauty regime, wardrobe, and home décor a little more eco-friendly.

What should you prioritize when switching the products in your home to organic?

Definitely your beauty regimen. Those products are absorbed through your skin, so they go directly into your system. Since your skin is your biggest organ, start by transitioning over to cleansers and lotions with safe formulations.

How can you determine what's "safe" based on what it says on the labels?

Fragrance is a red flag because companies aren't required to list the toxic chemicals used in the processing. One such chemical, phthalate, can have negative effects on reproductive health.

What's one common yet potentially harmful ingredient that would surprise us?

Watch out for talc—in both baby powder and dry shampoo—because it has been linked to respiratory illness.

What's your go-to beauty brand?

I'm a fan of John Masters Organics. The shampoo, conditioner, pomade, and hair wax help give my locks an effortless, beachy look.

Any organic products that you use for your kids but also steal for yourself?

The Honest Organic Healing Balm ($13; honest.com) is a multipurpose product in my home. It can be used on diaper rash, but I also use it for moisturizing my cuticles and taming unruly brows.

When decorating your home, how do you balance style with sustainability?

Buying vintage is a great way to avoid contributing additional waste to the environment. Plus, older pieces don't contain some of the toxic chemicals and flame retardant materials that have been used to make furniture in recent years. [Avoid lead paint hazards by ensuring painted surfaces are intact on any pre-1978 pieces.] I get lost browsing chairish.com and 1stdibs.com. I wish I had more rooms to decorate with all my finds.

Your outfits are always on point. We're dying to know what eco-friendly lines are on your radar!

I'm obsessed with Re/Done, an L.A. brand that breathes new life into vintage Levi's. Each piece is custom-tailored for a perfect fit. Everlane does an awesome job of making modern basics, and the designers are completely eco-conscious about every step of their production process. I also love reusable Baggu pouches for keeping my suitcase organized when I travel—my bags are always filled with even more bags.

