Jessica Alba Legitimately Just Revealed Which of Her Children She Thinks Is the "Cutest"

Perhaps Jessica Alba’s beauty and lifestyle brand was named after her moral code, because the actress and entrepreneur is nothing if not Honest™.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Jess got candid about her and husband Cash Warren's kids, namely, how cute they are — er, one in particular …

And before you think she named her cutest child under great duress as may be the case during James Corden’s “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” let me assure you that no bird saliva or bull testicles were on the table during this exchange.

In fact, she wasn’t really prompted at all. Host Jimmy Fallon told Alba her baby boy, Hayes, is “one of the cutest babies I’ve ever seen in my lifetime,” and she volunteered that her 17-month-old is “cuter than my daughters, for sure. He’s the cutest of the three.” Um, sorry Honor and Haven …

Later in her appearance the mother of three shared that she doesn’t “encourage drama” in her household, but, uh, we wouldn’t blame her 10 and 7-year-old daughters for throwing a fit or two over mom’s call out.

This baby is damn cute though.