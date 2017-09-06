Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Give Their Daughters Genius Back-to-School Advice

Summer has officially come to a close, which means it’s time for those memories of late-night ice cream cones, swim sessions, and family barbecues to take a backseat, and get ready for back-to-school season. And, while some parents opted to add math and reading activities to their kids’ schedules during the long break, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren took a more laissez-faire approach.

However, they totally know how to fake it like the best of them, hilariously encouraging their daughters, Honor, 9, and Haven, 6, to lie in order to save face with their teachers.

On Tuesday, the proud parents took to Instagram to share photos of the girls posing in their in their first day of school gear, and the genius advice they offered their offspring. “First Day of School!” Warren began to caption a sweet snap of them, dressed in their backpacks.

He continued: “This is how our convo rt before this photo ‘so girls, if your teachers ask...Haven we practiced your reading for 20 mins a day over the summer and Honor we practiced your multiplications. K?’”

“’We can't lie Dad!!’” the dad of two said, mirroring his daughters’ reactions. “’Oh, you certainly can if you like your iPads. Have a great first day! Love you so much’ #parenting101.”

Alba also posted a snap of the pair showing off their new backpacks—Haven’s bag is monogrammed, while Honor’s offers a sleek metallic accent. “First day back at school!” she wrote. “Being preggers and so hot all summer -couldn't be more stoked about Fall. Such a trip I have a 1st and 4th grader!!!! Time seriously flies! And kids in school all day means early bedtime. #momlife.”

Alba’s early lights off policy and Warren’s fake it till you make it mantra are some important lessons their youngsters will surely carry with them through adulthood. Happy first day of school, Honor and Haven!