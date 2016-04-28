See What Jessica Alba's Daughters Gave Her for Her 35th Birthday

Jessica Alba turns 35 today and the actress is finding no shortage of love. The Honest Beauty entrepreneur took to social media Thursday to show just how much fun she’s having.

Yes, we do know, thanks to Snapchat, that the beauty’s day has so far consisted of a butt-kicking workout at L.A.’s Cycle House along with some time spent playing board games with her and husband Cash Warren’s daughters, Honor Marie, 7, and Haven Garner, 4. However, it’s her display of gifts, which includes a gluten-free chocolate cake plus some jewels, that we’re seriously in love with. Alba also shared two images of the presents she’s so far received on Instagram, where a fanciful display of pink-toned, floral wrapping paper house her items.

Happy Birthday to meeee! 🎂 A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Apr 28, 2016 at 10:07am PDT

From mah babies💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗 A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Apr 28, 2016 at 10:09am PDT

The best one? In our opinion, Alba seems to have particularly loved two paintings that her little ones drew for her. “Feeling super blessed on my bday!” she wrote via Snapchat on the second ‘gram. We would feel the same way, too.