Jessica Alba Sizzles in a Bikini on a Fun Girls Getaway

Turning 35 is a major milestone, and Jessica Alba is rightly starting the celebration a little early. Although the star’s birthday isn’t until April 28, she got a head start with a fun girls' getaway.

The actress jetted off to a tropical location with friend-slash-makeup-artist Lauren Andersen and mom Cathy. Earlier this week Alba took to Snapchat to show off her first night’s outfit: a chic black look from Dorothee Schumacher with cut-out sleeves and wide-leg pants.

So happy to be on my bday girls trip w my mom @cathyalba n my bff @laurenandersen A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Apr 20, 2016 at 11:47pm PDT

It’s her beach look, though, that has us talking. The star was captured in the background of Andersen’s selfie from Thursday looking sizzling hot in a string bikini and minimal makeup. “Classic Alba always ruining my photos,” her BFF wrote.

Classic Alba always ruining my photos @jessicaalba 🌸🌸🌸 #collectingfreckles A photo posted by Lauren Andersen (@laurenandersen) on Apr 21, 2016 at 8:10pm PDT

Bday trip! 💞 A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Apr 20, 2016 at 7:54pm PDT

Girls trip 🌸🌸🌸 @cathyalba @jessicaalba A photo posted by Lauren Andersen (@laurenandersen) on Apr 20, 2016 at 9:44pm PDT