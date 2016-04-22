Jessica Alba Sizzles in a Bikini on a Fun Girls Getaway

Turning 35 is a major milestone, and Jessica Alba is rightly starting the celebration a little early. Although the star’s birthday isn’t until April 28, she got a head start with a fun girls' getaway.
The actress jetted off to a tropical location with friend-slash-makeup-artist Lauren Andersen and mom Cathy. Earlier this week Alba took to Snapchat to show off her first night’s outfit: a chic black look from Dorothee Schumacher with cut-out sleeves and wide-leg pants.
It’s her beach look, though, that has us talking. The star was captured in the background of Andersen’s selfie from Thursday looking sizzling hot in a string bikini and minimal makeup. “Classic Alba always ruining my photos,” her BFF wrote.
Keep scrolling for more cute photos from the ladies' tropical getaway.