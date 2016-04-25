Jessica Alba Shows Off Her Killer Bikini Body (and Super Toned Booty) in New Photos

Jessica Alba may be celebrating her 35th birthday this week, but she's looking better than ever.

Last week, the star jetted off to Hawaii with her mom Cathy and best friend Lauren Andersen for some fun in the sun, and we're totally jealous of her tropical getaway. And while Alba has shared a series of photos on Instagram giving us an inside peek at her vacation, it's the swimsuit she was spotted rocking on the beach that really got us talking.

On Friday, the actress showed off her enviable bikini body when she hit the sea and sand in a multicolor two-piece that showed off all her best assets. Aside from lounging with her friends, the mother of two was also snapped trying her hand at boogie boarding and snorkeling in the ocean.

Check out more double tap-worthy snaps from her trip below.

Bday trip! 💞 A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Apr 20, 2016 at 7:54pm PDT

Girls trip 🌸🌸🌸 @cathyalba @jessicaalba A photo posted by Lauren Andersen (@laurenandersen) on Apr 20, 2016 at 9:44pm PDT

So happy to be on my bday girls trip w my mom @cathyalba n my bff @laurenandersen A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Apr 20, 2016 at 11:47pm PDT

Classic Alba always ruining my photos @jessicaalba 🌸🌸🌸 #collectingfreckles A photo posted by Lauren Andersen (@laurenandersen) on Apr 21, 2016 at 8:10pm PDT

But first ☕️ A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:22am PDT

