Jessica Alba Flaunts Her Baby Bump in a Plunging Tory Burch Cover-Up

Isabel Jones
Jul 20, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
On the day she announced she was pregnant with her and husband Cash Warren’s third child, Jessica Alba and her baby bump were out under the Hawaiian sun on a vacation with her beautiful family—aka celebrating exciting news in the best way possible.

The actress and Honest Company co-founder hit the beach on Monday in a paisley Tory Burch string bikini and a matching empire-waist cover-up with short slits climbing up each side ($248; shopspring.com).

Alba is always stunningly gorgeous (obviously), but this time around she’s radiating that expectant mother’s glow—or, you know, a crazy tan because she’s living her best life on a tropical island. Either way, she looks incredible.

Monday evening, Alba and her two daughters, Honor, 9, and Haven, 5, shared the news of their expanding family with a sweet Boomerang—each daughter held a numbered balloon to mark her birth order, while the Honey actress rubbed her belly as she held a No. 3.

@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

 

We’re so excited for you, Jess!

[MUSIC] I've always dreamt of having a beauty brand of my own. And when I launched the Honest Company, we We had so many people who wanted us to have a beauty company that they could trust. That is very transparent with the ingredients that they use. It has safe and healthy formulation but effective products. Okay, they're doing everything safe and healthy for their home and for their kids and what have you. But they feel like from the neck up they have to compromise. [MUSIC] And they don't wanna compromise anymore. And we are the answer to that. We also give back. We have a social aspect to our business. It's embedded in the business model. So, for every purchase, we donate time and money and product. And with the beauty company, Honest Beauty, we are sponsoring coding for girls. And, one of our partners, is girls who code, so we're really trying to put coding curriculum in schools across the country. So, I have been playing with my mom's makeup since I was three. But, playing dress up professionally since I was 12, so over 20 years experience. [MUSIC] Using every type of makeup products that's really out there. I travel all over the world and I'm a beauty junkie. I find the coolest and the best lines that are out there and I'm always interested in you know, the most innovative. products. So when I was launching The Honest Company Beauty, Honest Beauty products, I really wanted it to be amazing. And I wanted it to work. And I wanted the standard The bar to be really high. Soup to nuts, we went through a lot of trial and error but we came through with honest beauty and now it's here and it's amazing. And I'm so happy to share it with you guys.

