Jessica Alba Flaunts Her Baby Bump in a Plunging Tory Burch Cover-Up

On the day she announced she was pregnant with her and husband Cash Warren’s third child, Jessica Alba and her baby bump were out under the Hawaiian sun on a vacation with her beautiful family—aka celebrating exciting news in the best way possible.

The actress and Honest Company co-founder hit the beach on Monday in a paisley Tory Burch string bikini and a matching empire-waist cover-up with short slits climbing up each side ($248; shopspring.com).

Alba is always stunningly gorgeous (obviously), but this time around she’s radiating that expectant mother’s glow—or, you know, a crazy tan because she’s living her best life on a tropical island. Either way, she looks incredible.

Backgrid

Monday evening, Alba and her two daughters, Honor, 9, and Haven, 5, shared the news of their expanding family with a sweet Boomerang—each daughter held a numbered balloon to mark her birth order, while the Honey actress rubbed her belly as she held a No. 3.

@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

RELATED: Jessica Alba Hits the Beach in a $10 Swimsuit Cover-Up

We’re so excited for you, Jess!