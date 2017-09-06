Jessica Alba's Baby Bump Won Best Dressed at the Rachel Zoe Collection Party in L.A.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
Meghan Overdeep
Sep 06, 2017 @ 8:45 am

The stars were out in full force for the spring launch of the Rachel Zoe Collection in Los Angeles. Nicole Richie, Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Alba, Goldie Hawn, Selma Blair, and more turned out to support their friend Rachel Zoe, as she celebrated the new lineup of her fashion brand.

Alba, who announced that she and husband, Cash Warren, are pregnant with their third child in July, couldn't help but bring attention to her new favorite feature at the star-studded event. Dressed in a black off-the-shoulder maxi dress, the 36-year-old mogul instinctively cradled her growing baby bump while posing for photos with the stylish squad. (It's basically the cutest thing ever.) Alba wore her long honey-hued locks down and wavy, and accessorized with a pair of gold statement earrings and a striped mini bucket bag.

VIDEO: Jessica Alba’s Yellow Duster for Date Night Is a Maternity Style Win

Scroll down for more photos of the party's A-list attendees (including Teigen and Zoe's accidental twinning!)

1 of 8 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Selma Blair

2 of 8 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Erin Foster

3 of 8 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Molly Sims

4 of 8 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Rachel Zoe

5 of 8 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Chrissy Teigen

6 of 8 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Goldie Hawn

7 of 8 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Nicole Richie

8 of 8 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Sara Foster

