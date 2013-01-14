Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s First Bow Tie Collection Sold Out (Temporarily!)

At last night's Golden Globes, we spotted Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson on the red carpet, looking typically dapper, but with one accessory noticeably absent. "This is not a bow tie from our line [Tie The Knot]," Ferguson told InStyle.com. "Because our first collection of bow ties sold out! So I thought it would be cruel to tease someone with something they cannot buy. This is a Hugo Boss tie that you can buy. It does not go for marriage equality, but still it's very stylish and chic." The line of bow ties in question, which Ferguson founded with fiancée Justin Mikita, benefits marriage equality—and speaks to one of Ferguson's great sartorial passions. "I like bow ties because they are a little unique," Ferguson told InStyle.com. "It's easier to pull off kind of a wild fabric with the bow tie because it has a very limited real estate on your neck. I have always loved it. It's a little left of center." Congratulations on the big sales!

