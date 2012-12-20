Jersey Shore Ends Tonight: Try on Snooki's Pouf

Goodbye to the Jersey Shore guidos and guidettes—the series finale of the MTV show airs tonight! America’s favorite guilty pleasure has given us six seasons of GTL, fist pumping, and fun from the heart of Seaside Heights, New Jersey, and now, it must end. Two cast members aren't stopping though: Snooki and JWoww are continuing the legacy with a spin-off premiering January 8th, which will follow the two friends as they deal with motherhood and other aspects of grown-up life. So, in honor of the series finale—catch it tonight at 10/9c on MTV—we've uploaded Snooki's memorable pouf to the Hollywood Makeover Tool, so you can give yourself a Jersey makeover, no hairspray required. Plus, share your virtual makeover on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (as a Makeovergram) to see what all of your friends (and bros!) think. Click the box below to get started!

