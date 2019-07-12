Jermaine Dupri Said That Today's Female Rappers Are "Strippers Rapping" — and Cardi B Isn't Holding Back

Come for Cardi B — even indirectly — and you can expect a response. Superstar producer Jermaine Dupri found that out himself after he spoke on the state of hip hop today, mentioning that he wasn't really impressed with women in the industry today. For him, everyone's rapping about the same thing and unlike the past, when he and Da Brat broke records and created iconic tunes, there's not enough competition, whether it's between the guys and the girls or between the women themselves. Without that, he says, there's no innovation.

"I feel they're all rapping about the same thing. I don't think they're showing us who's the best rapper," Dupri told People. "For me, it's like strippers rapping and as far as rap goes, I'm not getting who's the best."

He noted that Da Brat was the very first female rapper to go platinum and eventually, female acts were outperforming their male counterparts, something that nobody expected. But because everyone in music today seems to be focusing on rapping about the same things — namely money, and stripping — there's no way to really see who's on the top of the game. He said that at some point, they'd all have to star rapping about "other things."

Cardi, one of the women in the game, wasn't going to let his comments fly. In a series of Instagram videos, she clapped back in true Cardi style, saying that part of it is giving fans what they want and the other part lies with radio stations and DJs, who aren't always willing to give new artists a chance.

"Okay guys I have seen a lot of people saying nowadays female rappers only talk about their p— and now that Jermaine Dupri brought it up I'm going to say something," Cardi said in one video. "First of all, I rap about my p— because she's my best friend and second of all it's because it seems like that's what people want to hear."

"When I did 'Be Careful' people was talking mad s— in the beginning like 'What the f— is this? This is not what I was expecting,'" she continued. "It's like if that's what people ain’t trying to hear then I’m going to start rapping about my p— again."

Cardi name-dropped Rapsody, Tierra Whack, Oranicuhh, and Kamaiyah, urging fans and the media, including radio, blogs, and magazines, to pay attention to what they had to say, which is decidedly not about stripping and "vajayjays." The issue clearly hit a nerve with Cardi, who has been vocal about her work as a stripper in the past. She'll actually be returning to the pole for her role in Hustlers, which goes to show just how little shame she feels about where she came from.

"People say, 'Why do you always got to say that you used to be a stripper? We get it.' Because y'all don't respect me because of it, and y'all going to respect these strippers from now on," she told Cosmopolitan back in April. "Just because somebody was a stripper don't mean they don't have no brain."