Jeremy Scott Designed Ugg Boots So Hot They’re Covered in Flames

Jonathan Borge
Aug 11, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Bored of your classic short chestnut-colored Ugg boots? Don’t fret.

On Friday, Ugg announced a brand spankin’ new collaboration with the king of having fun with fashion: Jeremy Scott. Set to drop this fall, the Moschino creative director has designed eight styles for men, women, kids, and babies, meaning even the little tikes in your life can slip on a fresh pair of cozy kicks.

Because it’s Jeremy Scott we’re talking about (muses included Katy Perry, Paris Hilton, and anyone hawt), the limited-edition capsule collection pays tribute to all things L.A. pop culture and California. Did somebody say Bling Ring?

“I bought a pair of Ugg Classic boots and fell in absolute love with them,” Scott said in a statement. “I could not pass up the opportunity to do my own take on the Classic boot.”

So are they fun? 100 percent. In the image above, Scott is seen wearing a pair colored with red-orange flames ($395), because duh.

Courtesy

Another fully embellished black pair ($1,195) will add some sparkle to your wardrobe. They remind us of all things early 2000s fab.

Courtesy

“Jeremy Scott and the Ugg brand share a mutual spirit, love for pop culture and California,” Andrea O’Donnell, president of fashion lifestyle, Deckers Brands, added.

The eight styles range from $90 to $1,195 and will be available Sept. 13 at intermixonline.com, justoneeye.com, Serenella, CHUCKies, and David Lawrence.

