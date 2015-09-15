Jeremy Scott's Spring 2016 Accessories Make For Great Instagram Bait

Every collection Jeremy Scott touches turns into Instagram gold. And his spring/summer 2016 show at New York Fashion Week proved to be no different. It was a retro color-happy collection that harked back to '60s mod fashion, with models in bouffant wigs, skirts cut in a flippy mini silhouette, and playfully printed shifts and sheaths. And that aesthetic carried over to the accessories.

Statement geometric Alexis Bittar earrings dangled from one lobe or both, colorful stacked Lucite bangles encircled both wrists, and round retro Linda Farrow sunglasses gave the right amount of shade. Plasticky midi boots and peep-toes by Melissa for Jeremy Scott were designed to look like inflatables (each had clear plastic nozzles affixed on the back) and leather Pollini boots were treated to red-and-white swirls. And since the show was titled "Remote Control," as a nod to television, novelty purses took the form of old-school sets, while others featured eccentric lines like a scrambled signal.

Even though the accessories were probably fun to wear, they were definitely more fun to snap. Scroll through to see close-ups of the pieces, below.

via FirstView

via FirstView

via FirstView

