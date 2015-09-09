Jeremy Scott and Katy Perry Share a "Twinning" Moment at the Premiere of His New Documentary 

It’s no secret fashion designer Jeremy Scott has a ton of celebrity fans, and they didn’t disappoint when it came to supporting him at the premiere of his documentary. Katy Perry, who is also Scott’s close friend, arrived with him as his date at the Tuesday night premiere of Jeremy Scott: The People’s Designer at TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood, Calif., with the duo rocking matching blinged-out black outfits.

“We’re twinning. I think that’s the word they say on the streets these days,” the “Roar” crooner told us with a laugh about her coordinating cleavage-baring dress that came complete with a thigh-high split. “Jeremy is just always so kind to let me borrow things. I turn into a pumpkin at midnight.” Scott, who wore a shirtless tux, said he was going for “Hollywood glam” with the look, adding, “It’s a topless tuxedo, but I covered it with Swarovski crystals so it would sparkle and shine.”

Before they headed into the premiere, the duo got down on their knees in their Sunday’s best for a handprint ceremony as they placed their hands in cement. Even with the goop all over their palms, they still gave each other a high-five as they wrapped up. “I am so honored to be able to be the first designer in history to have my hands immortalized with all these stars that I love and have been so inspiring to me because of all the iconic moments that they’ve been part of fashion and part of history,” Scott told reporters earlier in the evening. “It’s like a dream come true.”

In addition to Katy Perry, Rita Ora, Lily Collins and Vanessa Hudgens (who all wore Moschino) were also on hand for the premiere, as were Willow Smith, Tinashe and Dita Von Teese among others.

