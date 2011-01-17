Jeremy Renner, Fashion Fan

Jeremy Renner, who earned a Golden Globes best supporting actor nomination for his role in The Town, is as excited about getting dressed up for the big event as some of our favorite leading ladies. "I have [my Globes outfit] picked out—I'm wearing a nice Prada deal," the actor told us at the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party, where he wore a gray pinstripe suit by Dolce & Gabbana for his appearance (shown on the Globes carpet wearing Prada). "I love clothes. I really do enjoy it. I love dressing up." And we're not the only ones to notice—a fan of the actor started a blog about his style aptly named Jeremy Renner is a Snappy Dresser.

— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Andrea Simpson