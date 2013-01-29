Jeremy Renner and Gemma Arterton Premiere Hansel and Gretel, Plus More Parties!

It's not everyday you see Hansel & Gretel walk the red carpet! Stars Gemma Arterton and Jeremy Renner premiered the new Witch Hunters version of the classic Grimm fairy tale last night in Sydney, Australia. Arterton (in star-favorite Erdem) and Renner (in Vivienne Westwood Man) play the titular characters, with a twist: they're on a newfound bounty hunting assignment to hunt and kill witches the world over. The film is currently playing nationwide.

