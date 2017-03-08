Jeopardy Has a "Becky with the Good Hair" Category and Twitter Can't Handle It

Isabel Jones
Mar 08, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

Ring the alarm: Jeopardy! has officially tapped Beyoncé’s zealous fan base.

On Tuesday evening, the beloved game show threw the Beyhive a greatly appreciated bone when it unveiled a category entitled “Becky with the Good Hair.”

The show’s official Twitter account teased the category a day prior, riling fans with a video of Jeopardy!’s trademark blue screen reading “The Illumi-Naughty,” a parade of animated bees flying across the letters.

The tweet promised: “If you're a member of the Beyhive, you're gonna have the upper hand in today's game!”

Based on the Internet’s reaction to Tuesday’s Yoncé-inspired category, we’re going to call this a major success on Jeopardy!’s part. Whether they’re trying to appeal to a younger demographic, or just can’t ignore the cultural imprint left by HRH Knowles, we’re so here for it.

Scroll down below to experience the wonder of the Beyoncé’s (and Jeopardy!'s) most active fans on Twitter and Instagram.

