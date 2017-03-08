Jeopardy Has a "Becky with the Good Hair" Category and Twitter Can't Handle It

Ring the alarm: Jeopardy! has officially tapped Beyoncé’s zealous fan base.
On Tuesday evening, the beloved game show threw the Beyhive a greatly appreciated bone when it unveiled a category entitled “Becky with the Good Hair.”
The show’s official Twitter account teased the category a day prior, riling fans with a video of Jeopardy!’s trademark blue screen reading “The Illumi-Naughty,” a parade of animated bees flying across the letters.
The tweet promised: “If you're a member of the Beyhive, you're gonna have the upper hand in today's game!”
Based on the Internet’s reaction to Tuesday’s Yoncé-inspired category, we’re going to call this a major success on Jeopardy!’s part. Whether they’re trying to appeal to a younger demographic, or just can’t ignore the cultural imprint left by HRH Knowles, we’re so here for it.
