Supernatural's Jensen Ackles Joins Instagram with a Sweet Daddy-Daughter Photo

Meredith Lepore
Aug 11, 2015 @ 10:45 am

Jensen Ackles has joined Instagram and his first photo is truly terrific. The star of the long-running CW hit Supernatural posted his first photo on the social media platform over the weekend and already has 524,000 followers to his account (@jensenackles).

He kicked off his debut with a simple, but very sweet selfie of him with his very cute 2-year-old daughter Justice Jay. "Hello Instagram," he captioned it:

Mom is actress Daneel Harris, who has been married to Ackles, 37, since 2010. And luckily, Supernatural fans have welcomed the changes in Ackles's status and embrace how he is a married, doting dad. He told People last year, "They're super supportive. They love it."

Supernatural kicks off its 11th season Oct. 7 on The CW.

