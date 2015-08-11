Supernatural's Jensen Ackles Joins Instagram with a Sweet Daddy-Daughter Photo

Jensen Ackles has joined Instagram and his first photo is truly terrific. The star of the long-running CW hit Supernatural posted his first photo on the social media platform over the weekend and already has 524,000 followers to his account (@jensenackles).

He kicked off his debut with a simple, but very sweet selfie of him with his very cute 2-year-old daughter Justice Jay. "Hello Instagram," he captioned it:

Hello Instagram. A photo posted by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on Aug 8, 2015 at 3:50pm PDT

Mom is actress Daneel Harris, who has been married to Ackles, 37, since 2010. And luckily, Supernatural fans have welcomed the changes in Ackles's status and embrace how he is a married, doting dad. He told People last year, "They're super supportive. They love it."

Supernatural kicks off its 11th season Oct. 7 on The CW.

