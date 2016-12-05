Jensen and Danneel Harris Ackles Welcome Babies 2 and 3

Congratulations are in order for Supernatural's Jensen Ackles and his wife, Danneel Harris Ackles: The couple welcomed their second and third children—twins!—and the duo couldn't be prouder parents.

The actor took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that the babies arrived the prior morning, on Friday, Dec. 2. Alongside an image of the Dr. Seuss characters Thing One and Thing Two, Jensen wrote a sweet message and shared his newborn son's and daughter's names.

"Danneel, JJ, and I are excited to announce the birth of our twins Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes," he wrote in the caption. "They were born early yesterday morning. Everyone is doing great! #twinning."

Jensen loves to document his adorable 3-year-old daughter Justice Jay on his Instagram page, and we're hoping he does the same for his new baby girl and baby boy! The Supernatural star, 38, and Danneel, 37 have been married since 2010.

Danneel and Jensen first announced their pregnancy back in April with an adorable Instagram featuring not three, but five pairs of cowboy boots, representing the two of them, their oldest daughter, and two more baby booties for the boy-girl twins on the way.

"Adding a couple of pairs of boots to the family later this year," Dad captioned the photo with the hashtag, "#crazytimesahead." Well, Jensen, the crazy times are officially here!

Congrats to the happy couple on the healthy twins.